Robbed of phone while in parking lot of west Little Rock Target, 55-year-old tells police

A 55-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone while in the parking lot of the west Little Rock Target on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the retailer at 12700 Chenal Parkway about 4:15 p.m.

The Little Rock resident told authorities that a stranger approached her vehicle in the lot's southeast corner and asked to borrow her phone.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the victim told the female she needed to put in the passcode, but the robber then grabbed the phone out of her hand.

She also tried to take the 55-year-old's purse and pushed the woman into a vehicle when she was unsuccessful, the report states.

Authorities said the robber got into a gray Buick LeSabre with disabled veteran tags. She was described as being black, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

The phone was later recovered in the parking lot of the Bank of the Ozarks branch at 17901 Chenal Parkway, officers noted.

No suspect was named and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.