BASEBALL

Bryant Blacksox win at Legion regional

Jacob Wright hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and singled in the game-winning run in the seventh to give the Bryant Blacksox a 3-2 victory over Jefferson City, Mo., in the second round of the American Legion Mid-South Regional on Thursday night in New Orleans.

Jefferson City scored two runs on three hits in the first inning but managed only three hits the rest of the way off Myers Buck and Coby Greiner.

Bryant (45-9) plays Tupelo, Miss., in tonight’s winners brack- et final.

Greiner pitched four innings and picked up the victory. He allowed 1 hit, struck out 4 and walked 2. Buck allowed 5 hits in 3 innings, walking none and striking out 4.

1

Jefferson City starter Joseph Travis went 5 /3 innings. He

allowed 4 hits, 3 walks and struck out 1. Gage Bax gave up four hits in 12/3 innings.

Logan Catton started the Bryant sixth inning with a single before Wright connected on a 1-0 pitch for his home run.

Bryant’s rally in the seventh inning started with a one-out double by Logan Chambers. Catton followed with a single which advanced Chambers to third and Wright followed with his tie-breaking single.

Greiner worked a perfect seventh inning to wrap up the vic- tory.

Catton, Wright and Matthew Sandidge each had two hits for the Blacksox.

FOOTBALL

Harding tops preseason GAC poll

The Great American Conference released its preseason poll Thursday with Harding University tabbed as the favorite fol- lowing a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches.

The Bisons posted an 11-4 record after an o-4 start in 2017 and made their first appearance in the NCAA Division II semi- finals, losing to Texas A&M-Commerce 31-17. Harding returns six All-GAC selections, including All-American linebacker Sam Blankenship, who led the GAC with 130 tackles and ranked sixth with 13 tackles for loss.

Ouachita Baptist University, the 2017 GAC champion, picked up two first-place votes and placed second in the poll. The Tigers return all four of their first-team All-GAC performers and nine all-conference selections.

Southern Arkansas University was picked third, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech University, who shared fourth place. Henderson State University was selected sixth, the University of Arkansas-Monticello seventh, Northwestern Oklahoma State eighth, Southern Nazarene Uni- versity ninth and Southwestern Oklahoma State 10th. East Central (Okla.) and Oklahoma Baptist shared 11th place.

SOCCER

Bears picked fourth in Southland poll

The University of Central Arkansas was chosen fourth in the Southland Conference women’s preseason poll released Thursday.

The Bears, who open the regular season Aug. 17 against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, went 11-10-0 and made their third consecutive Southland Tournament appearance in 2017.

Defending conference champion Lamar was picked first, followed by Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian.