Style: A most surprising cash crop

For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done their best to rid their lands of it. But now that mindset is changing for some.

Intrigued by the notion of helping to restore the sinking population of monarch butterflies — and persuaded by the stirrings of a new market — some Canadian farmers have cleared land or ripped out cash crops and turning precious acres over to a plant they’d previously seen as a nuisance but now understand has profit potentials never considered before.

