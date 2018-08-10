Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 10, 2018, 3:07 p.m.

WATCH: Man stashes contraband in Arkansas jail's exterior wall

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:55 p.m.

PHOTO BY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Authorities are searching for a man who recently carved out space in an exterior wall of the Jefferson County jail at 300 E. Second Ave. in Pine Bluff.

Authorities are searching for a man who recently carved out space in an exterior wall of an Arkansas jail and placed contraband there.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office, the man was recorded on surveillance footage but went undetected by the main control operator at the county's jail.

Sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. said the footage shows the man holding "several packages" and what appears to be a metal rod. The unidentified man is seen using the rod to carve out "expansion foam between the concrete columns along the exterior walls of the jail," the release states.

Authorities did not specify what type of contraband was hidden.

