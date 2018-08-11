Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

2 drivers killed in wreck involving tractor-trailers in Arkansas, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.

Two truckers were killed in a wreck involving two Freightliner vehicles on Friday afternoon in south Arkansas, state police said.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on U.S. 167 South in El Dorado, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Kenes Lajeunesse, 42, of Jacksonville crossed the highway’s centerline and hit a southbound Freightliner driven by Terry Reed, 52, of El Dorado.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries as a result, according to authorities. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was described as clear and the road was said to be dry at the time.

At least 288 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.

