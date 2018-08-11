After video, England officer fired
An Arkansas police officer was fired a day after a video posted to social media showed him telling a group of black men they didn't belong in his city.
The England Police Department confirmed in a one-sentence news release that officer Michael Moore was fired Wednesday.
In the Facebook video posted by England native Demarcus Bunch, he and his cousin accused Moore of following them July 21 while they were in town filming a music video.
"I started to think about all the stuff that goes on in the world with police brutality and all the different killings," Bunch said.
When they introduced themselves to Moore, the officer can be seen in the video saying, "You don't belong in my city. I know who my people are. I have never seen you here before, and I know almost everybody here."
Bunch then mentions his former address and tells Moore that he graduated from England High School. The officer responds by saying he's from the "big city" and not from England, a small town of less than 3,000 people.
The men said they filed a formal complaint with the Police Department, but two weeks later they had not received any updates. In response, Bunch posted the video, which had more than 37,000 views and 1,000 shares as of Friday.
"In a city in which we grew up, attended school and still have relatives, including our grandmother, we now all fear driving to or through England because of the one police officer presented in this video," Bunch wrote in the Tuesday post.
Moore was fired the next day.
"There's maybe six officers on England's force, so it's not like [the police chief] has 100 officers to investigate," Bunch said Friday in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . "I think he was fired because it hit the media, not because of his actions. Other than that, I believe he'd still be working there."
State Desk on 08/11/2018
Print Headline: After video, England officer fired
RBear says... August 11, 2018 at 6:30 a.m.
And let's hope this is the end of the road for this bad cop who was apparently a retread from the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office where he was fired less than a year ago. Sadly, there are several officers across Arkansas who were fired from one jurisdiction and then picked up by another due to the good old boy network.
skeptic1 says... August 11, 2018 at 8:06 a.m.
Sadly this moron is not alone out there.
KnuckleBall says... August 11, 2018 at 8:08 a.m.
Good Ridance and now if the State would Revoke his Law Enforement Training....
