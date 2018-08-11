Arkansas man arrested on 50 counts related to child pornography, authorities say

Authorities arrested a 56-year-old Arkansas man Friday on 50 counts related to child pornography.

Brian Daniels of Hot Springs faces charges of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police say investigators, with assistance from the Garland County sheriff’s office, executed a search warrant Friday at a Hot Springs home in the 200 block of Red Fern Place.

During the search, authorities seized computer hardware and evidence related to the possession of child pornography, the release states.

Daniels' name did not appear in online records for the Garland County jail as of Saturday afternoon. His bail had been set at $125,000.