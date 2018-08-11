Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 2:44 p.m.

Country group Rascal Flatts abruptly ends show over 'security issue'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.

rascal-flatts-performs-during-a-benefit-concert-honoring-first-responders-and-those-affected-by-the-recent-mass-shooting-thursday-oct-19-2017-in-las-vegas-some-survivors-of-the-mass-shooting-said-they-were-ready-for-closure-though-they-confessed-feeling-engulfed-by-anxiety-and-security-fears-while-gathering-in-a-large-group-for-the-first-time

PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rascal Flatts performs during a benefit concert honoring first-responders and those affected by the recent mass shooting, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Some survivors of the mass shooting said they were ready for closure, though they confessed feeling engulfed by anxiety and security fears while gathering in a large group for the first time.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country group Rascal Flatts abruptly ended an Indiana concert because of what police call a "security issue" that is being investigated.

Concertgoers say the band didn't return for an expected encore Thursday night at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in suburban Indianapolis, after which a public-address announcement said the show was over.

Security guards told people to evacuate the seating area. Fan Andy VonDielingen told The Indianapolis Star he saw a disruption in the general-admission area closest to the outdoor amphitheater's stage.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department said Friday the matter is an open investigation. It didn't immediately release any details.

Rascal Flatts said on Twitter that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked fans for their understanding.

