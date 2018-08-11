Dak tosses for TD before 49ers rally

49ERS 24, COWBOYS 21

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Dak Prescott made the most of his brief appearance in the preseason opener for Dallas by throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to rookie Michael Gallup before the 49ers rallied with two late touchdowns.

Nick Mullens threw a 7-yard TD pass to Richie James Jr. with 18 seconds left to cap the comeback. Jeremy McNichols scored on a 1-yard run with 4:24 to go for San Francisco.

San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo didn't fare as well as Prescott in his first game action since signing a $137.5 million, five-year contract this offseason. Garoppolo completed 3 of 6 passes on his one drive.

More concerning for the 49ers was the fact that five players left with injuries in the first 16 minutes of the game, including defensive starters Malcolm Smith and Solomon Thomas.

BROWNS 20, GIANTS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley lived up to early expectations as the top two picks in the NFL draft.

Replacing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor late in the first quarter, Mayfield hit 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and converted two fourth-down plays with his feet. Barkley took a handoff from Eli Manning on the opening play from scrimmage and turned no apparent hole into a 39-yard run down the sideline. It set up a 42-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.

SAINTS 24, JAGUARS 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Blake Bortles completed 6 of 9 passes for 53 yards and scored on a short bootleg. Bortles was poised in the pocket and nearly perfect in one series of work, a significant improvement from the way his preseason started a year ago.

Bortles led the Jaguars on a 15-play, 79-yard drive to open the game. Saints star Drew Brees got the night off, allowing backup Tom Savage to play the first half. Savage completed 10 of 14 passes for 70 yards.

STEELERS 31, EAGLES 14

PHILADELPHIA -- Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs each tossed touchdown passes and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles rested several starters, including quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Nate Sudfeld threw a pair of touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Jones completed all four of his passes for 83 yards, including a 71-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the first quarter.

PANTHERS 28, BILLS 23

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin's feud with former teammate Panthers quarterback Cam Newton continued before and during Carolina's preseason-opening victory.

Benjamin caught four passes for 59 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown reception from Nathan Peterman on Buffalo's first possession. Newton responded on the next possession, completing 4 of 5 attempts for 67 yards as part of an 85-yard drive capped by Christian McCaffrey's 2-yard run.

BENGALS 30, BEARS 27

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton made a solid debut in Cincinnati's revamped offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns. He went 6 of 8 for 103 yards, completing four passes of at least 20 yards.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's preseason debut didn't go very well. Trubisky was in for two series that netted minus-1 yard on eight plays.

BUCCANEERS 26, DOLPHINS 24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro made a 26-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to cap a 67-yard drive and give them the victory.

Ryan Tannehill completed passes on the first four plays, sparking a 40-yard drive that ended with a missed field goal in his only series. Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston played the second quarter and led a group of reserves to 10 points.

RAVENS 33, RAMS 7

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass on his only series of the game and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a score as Baltimore romped over Los Angeles.

Flacco went 5 for 7 for 71 yards during a 10-play drive. Robert Griffin III connected with Breshad Perriman for a 32-yard score in the fourth quarter.

PATRIOTS 26, REDSKINS 17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Colt McCoy outplayed Brian Hoyer in a scrimmage of backup quarterbacks, while Tom Brady and Alex Smith stayed on the sidelines.

McCoy completed 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Hoyer struggled, but drove New England to a pair of second-half touchdowns.

PACKERS 31, TITANS 17

Tennessee's Marcus Mariota looked sharp and Green Bay's Davante Adams was in midseason form before the Packers pulled away for the victory.

Mariota was 2 of 3 for 42 yards with a 4-yard scoring pass to Darius Jennings on the opening drive of Mike Vrabel's first preseason game as Titans coach. Mariota also had one carry for 7 yards before leaving after the nine-play series.

TEXANS 17, CHIEFS 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes finished 5 of 7 for 33 yards on two drives in Kansas City's loss to Houston.

Deshaun Watson threw only one pass -- a 4-yard completion to wide receiver Bruce Ellington -- during a five-play drive to midfield that featured four handoffs to running back Lamar Miller.

COLTS 19, SEAHAWKS 17

SEATTLE -- Andrew Luck returned to game action for the first time since the final week of the 2016 season, leading Indianapolis on a pair of field-goal drives in just over a quarter.

Luck completed 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards, most of that coming on the opening drive when he hit 5 of 7. Russell Wilson played one series for Seattle. He was 4 of 5 for 43 yards and capped his only drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Vannett.

