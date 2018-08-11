Gausman, Inciarte power Braves past Brewers

BRAVES 10, BREWERS 1

ATLANTA -- Kevin Gausman pitched eight strong innings to win his SunTrust Park debut, Ender Inciarte drove in four runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1 on Friday night.

Nick Markakis added three RBI and Johan Camargo had two, helping the Braves win for the ninth time in 12 games. Atlanta began the night a game back in the NL East.

Milwaukee, which has dropped four of five to fall three games back in the NL Central, had a runner in scoring position in the first and second against Gausman (6-9). After the threat in the second, he retired the next 12 batters before Mike Moustakas doubled in the sixth and scored on a single.

Gausman, making his first home appearance since getting acquired in a trade with Baltimore, allowed 6 hits and no walks, striking out 8 and throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes.

The Braves led 3-0 in the first on doubles by Markakis and Camargo and Inciarte's single. They went up 5-0 in the third when Markakis walked and reached third as right fielder Eric Thames appeared to misjudge Camargo's double near the wall. Inciarte's single drove in both runners.

The lead swelled to 7-0 in the fourth on Freddie Freeman's RBI single, which chased Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-3), and Markakis' sacrifice fly.

Peralta allowed 7 hits and 7 runs with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts in 3-plus innings.

Inciarte drove in four runs in a game for the first time since a March 31 home victory over Philadelphia.

Two weeks after he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Chipper Jones spoke briefly to the crowd before the game and implored the fans to keep showing up in big numbers. The Braves showed video tributes throughout the night with Hall of Famers Bobby Cox, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz joining former Braves stars Andruw Jones, Dale Murphy and others congratulating Jones.

CUBS 3, NATIONALS 2 Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and host Chicago beat Washington.

REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine and scored one of the Reds' two runs on Billy Hamilton's suicide-squeeze bunt to help Cincinnati beat visiting Arizona.

METS 6, MARLINS 2 Zack Wheeler won his fifth consecutive start, pitching seven solid innings and New York sent host Miami to its ninth loss in 10 games.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 4 Ryan McMahon hit a two-run home run in the seventh, the Rockies' beleaguered bullpen kept the Dodgers in check and Colorado beat visiting Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 19, ORIOLES 12 Xander Bogaerts and former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run home runs, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and Boston overpowered host Baltimore.

RANGERS 12, YANKEES 7 Ronald Guzman became the first rookie to hit three home runs in a game against the Yankees, powering visiting Texas past New York.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 0 Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and Tampa Bay beat host Toronto.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3 Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered and Detroit beat visiting Minnesota to snap a six-game losing streak.

WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0 Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by throwing eight innings of scoreless four-hit ball and host Chicago beat Cleveland.

MARINERS 5, ASTROS 2 Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run eighth inning to lift visiting Seattle over Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 7, ROYALS 0 Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth time in seven games, Austin Gomber pitched five scoreless innings and St. Louis defeated host Kansas City.

