Heyward’s single, Rizzo’s walk lift Cubs over Nats

CHICAGO — Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday.

In the first meeting between the teams since Chicago beat Washington in the NL Division Series, the Cubs won even though they didn’t get a hit against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.

Rizzo walked three times. Manager Joe Maddon got ejected, but the Cubs pulled out the victory.

Hellickson was sailing along, retiring 17 in a row after issuing a leadoff walk to Rizzo in the first. But things took a wild turn with two out in the sixth.

He walked Rizzo on 13 pitches and both Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist on four to load the bases.

Heyward took two balls from Sammy Solis (1-2) before lining a tying two-run single past second baseman Daniel Murphy.

Chicago grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh after Maddon got tossed for arguing an interference call against Willson Contreras on the bases.

The Cubs thought they had runners on second and third after Kyle Schwarber led off with a single and third baseman Anthony Rendon threw wildly to first after fielding Contreras’ roller. Instead, he got called for interference, leading to Maddon’s second ejection this season.

Schwarber had to go back to first. But he eventually scored when Greg Holland walked Rizzo after Ian Happ and Addison Russell singled to load the bases, putting the Cubs on top.

Kyle Hendricks gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings for Chicago. Steve Cishek (3-1) struck out the final two batters in the seventh.

Carl Edwards Jr. got three outs in the eighth after former Washington pitcher Brandon Kintzler walked the first two batters.

Pedro Strop worked the ninth for his ninth save in 12 chances.

Hellickson gave up two runs, walked four and struck out three. Daniel Murphy had three hits and a run, but the Nationals came up short after a 7-3 homestand.

REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Anthony DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine to outduel Clay Buchholz and scored one of Cincinnati’s two runs on Billy Hamilton’s suicide-squeeze bunt to help the Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night. METS 6, MARLINS 2 Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings and sending the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

BRAVES 10, BREWERS 1 Kevin Gausman pitched eight strong innings to win his SunTrust Park debut, Ender Inciarte drove in four runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1 on Friday night.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 0 Blake Snell pitched five perfect innings and then was pulled, Michael Perez hit his first career home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Friday night.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3 Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias homered as the Detroit Tigers broke a six-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. MARINERS 5, ASTROS 2 Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

RED SOX 19 ORIOLES 12 Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run homers, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 19-12 on Friday night.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 7, ROYALS 0 Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth time in seven games, Austin Gomber pitched five scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Friday night. Carpenter tops the National League with 32 home runs, a .600 slugging percentage and 65 extra-base hits.