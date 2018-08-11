Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 9:42 a.m.

Judge rejects pleas in warehouse fire

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:53 a.m. Updated today at 3:53 a.m.

this-combination-of-file-june-2017-booking-photos-released-by-the-alameda-county-sheriffs-office-shows-max-harris-left-and-derick-almena-at-santa-rita-jail-in-alameda-county-calif

PHOTO BY AP/ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A California judge on Friday rejected the plea deals of two men who were charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter after a 2016 California warehouse fire.

In handing down his decision, Judge James Cramer said Derick Almena, 48, didn't accept "full responsibility and remorse" for the fatal blaze that occurred during an unlicensed concert at the dilapidated Oakland warehouse known as the "Ghost Ship."

The plea deal had called for Almena to be sentenced to nine years in prison and Max Harris, 28, to six years. Relatives of victims who died in the blaze had slammed the proposed sentences as too lenient.

Prosecutors said the two men had turned the warehouse into a residential "death trap."

Almena's attorney, Tony Serra, told reporters after Friday's hearing that he will take the case to trial.

