TRAVEL ADVISORY: Lane closings set in Little Rock for I-630 project

Work on an $87.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require lane closings again beginning Sunday and include, at times, stopping all traffic for up to 15 minutes, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will reduce traffic on I-630 between Baptist Health Medical Center and South University Avenue to one lane in each direction from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The eastbound and westbound center and outside lanes also will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday.

Crews removing overhead sign structures within the work zone will require all lanes of traffic to be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time, the department said.

