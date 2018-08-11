Mansion's acting chief named to full-time post

Patty Shipp is the new Governor's Mansion administrator and will start the job on Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday.

Shipp, who was the mansion's financial officer and has been on staff for three years, has filled the role since the May retirement of longtime administrator Donald J. Bingham. Her annual salary will be $80,000 -- less than Bingham's $98,410 salary.

"Patty's experience as a business owner perfectly prepared her for her role as the Mansion's financial officer and now as Mansion Administrator," Hutchinson said in a news release. "After three years at the Mansion, she knows how things run. I am pleased she has agreed to accept the position."

Bingham had served as administrator under Hutchinson since Jan. 11, 2015, and also served in the same role under then-Gov. Mike Huckabee from September 1997-2006. Hutchinson and Huckabee are Republicans.

Shipp was selected for the post from 114 applicants from around the state and as far away as New Hampshire. The position was posted in May on the Department of Finance and Administration's website.

"I am honored to continue to serve the people of Arkansas and am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the wonderful team in place at the Governor's Mansion," Shipp said in a news release.

First lady Susan Hutchinson assisted in the search and interviews for the position, Ateca Williams, deputy chief of staff of internal operations for the governor, said previously.

Susan Hutchinson said in a news release that Shipp has been an invaluable member of the mansion staff.

"As office manager in the interim, she has demonstrated her skills as a former business owner to be most effective," the first lady said. "She is a natural manager and a natural fit for this position."

In her role as financial officer, Shipp's annual salary was $70,504. On her application, which was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the state Freedom of Information Act, Shipp said she was "very happy" in her current position "but would consider an opportunity for advancement."

"Having worked as the Mansion Financial Officer for the last three years, I have gained an intricate understanding of what is expected from the Mansion Administrator," Shipp stated in the application. "Serving the First Family in such close proximity demands a special set of skills which I believe I have developed. The transition would be seamless for the staff and I believe we would continue to work together harmoniously."

Shipp graduated from Central Baptist College with an organizational management degree. She previously served as executive assistant to Shelley Mehl, vice president of advancement at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

She worked for more than 21 years as secretary and treasurer of Hightower Oil & Petroleum Inc. in Plumerville before she and her husband, Kenny Shipp, sold the business in 2014. The couple are lifelong residents of Conway County.

As acting mansion administrator she acted as a liaison to the Governor's Mansion Commission and coordinated the annual report on the condition of the mansion to the Legislative Council.

Shipp served as an inaugural member of the Arkansas Lottery Commission from 2009 to 2013.

She volunteers with the South Conway County Public School Foundation and the Conway County School Counts. She is president of the Saint Vincent Morrilton governing board and sits on the Saint Vincent System board in Little Rock.

Metro on 08/11/2018