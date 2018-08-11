Northwest Arkansas cruises past Frisco

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals continued their recent red-hot run on Friday night in front of 5,957 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

Scott Blewett tossed a complete game and the Naturals took control early en route to the 12-1 win over Frisco, the co-leaders in the Texas League South Division.

Northwest Arkansas has now won seven of its last eight and 13 of 16 at Arvest Ballpark. But the Naturals (21-26) are still six games behind first-place Tulsa in the North Division thanks to a 4-20 start to the second half.

Alfredo Escalera went 4-for-4 with a walk to pace an 18-hit attack for Northwest Arkansas, while Samir Duenez added three hits. All nine Naturals batters finished with at least one hit.

Alex Liddi also drove in a team-high four runs, including a two-run home run in the eighth off former Major League outfielder Anthony Gose trying to make back to the big leagues as a pitcher.

The Naturals jumped on Frisco starter Taylor Hearn (1-1) for three runs in the first inning and two more in the second and never looked back. Duenez and Jecksson Flores had two hits apiece in the first two innings alone.

Blewett (7-6) quieted the RoughRiders' bats, allowing just a run on eight hits while striking out three and walking none. The right-hander won for the third time in his last four starts.

Short Hops

• Northwest Arkansas' Nick Dini was called for catcher's interference on Destin Hood's ground ball to second base with one out in the top of the fifth inning. It wiped out a potential inning-ending double play.

• Hearn was making his second start for Frisco. The left-hander, rated as the No. 9 prospect in the Pirates' system, came to the Texas Rangers' organization as part of a trade that sent Major League reliever Keone Kela to Pittsburgh on July 31.

• Frisco is tied with Corpus Christi for the second-half division lead, despite having the worst team batting average (.260) and earned run average (4.91) in the Texas League.

On Deck: Foster Griffin (7-12 5.25 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for Northwest Arkansas. Frisco counters with Yohander Mendez (1-0 5.09 ERA) in a battle of southpaws. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

