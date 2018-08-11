ANGELS

Trout placed on DL

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout has landed on the disabled list with an inflamed right wrist, something the Los Angeles Angels had hoped to avoid.

The move announced Friday is retroactive to Monday, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist. The two-time AL MVP has missed seven consecutive games, the second-longest injury absence of his big league career.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.

Trout was out for 39 games last season after tearing a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.

Manager Mike Scioscia initially didn't think Trout would need to go on the DL.

PHILLIES

1B Bour acquired

PHILADELPHIA -- The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins for a minor league player.

Bour is batting .227 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI. He's expected to be a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.

The left-handed hitting Bour has a .347 on-base percentage. He hit .289 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI last season.

Class A left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills goes to Miami and the Phillies also received cash in the deal.

The Phillies acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month.

They entered a three-game series in San Diego on Friday night with a one-game lead over Atlanta and 5 ½ games ahead of Washington.

DODGERS

Jansen out for month

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen is expected to miss around one month because of an irregular heartbeat, a condition that has plagued him throughout his career.

As first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney and confirmed by MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal, Jansen began to feel that something was amiss at the team's hotel in Denver ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockies and was taken to the hospital. After initial tests there, he flew back to Los Angeles to meet with his cardiologist and undergo more testing.

It's the second time in Jansen's career that he has suffered an irregular heartbeat during a road trip to Denver's high altitude: The Dodgers also shut him down for a spell after a road game against the Rockies in August 2012, and he underwent a procedure on his heart that October to return it to its normal rhythm. He also spent a month on the DL during the 2011 season while taking blood-thinning medication to correct the problem.

Jansen, an All-Star the past three seasons including this one, leads MLB with 32 saves one year after posting a league-high 41 and finishing fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

CUBS

Veteran LHP signed

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran left-hander Jorge De La Rosa and transferred righty Yu Darvish to the 60-day disabled list to make room for him on the 40-man roster.

The Cubs also optioned left-hander Randy Rosario to Class AAA Iowa to create a spot for De La Rosa on the active roster on Friday.

A 15-year veteran, De La Rosa has pitched in relief the past two seasons with Arizona after being used more as a starter earlier in his career. He was 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 42 appearances this season before the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment last week. De La Rosa has a 104-87 career mark with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Colorado and Arizona.

The Cubs plan to have Darvish throw at least one more simulated game before going on a minor league rehab assignment. Signed to a $126 million, six-year contract in February, he has been sidelined since May 20 because of triceps and elbow injuries.

BREWERS

Soria on 10-day DL

ATLANTA -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joakim Soria was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a strained right groin.

Soria was injured while giving up a grand slam to Hunter Renfroe in the ninth inning Thursday in an 8-4 home loss to San Diego. He left after facing two batters.

"We'll just treat it and maybe by the end of the weekend we'll have a better idea," Manager Craig Counsell said.

Soria has a 1.59 ERA in seven games since Milwaukee acquired him in a trade two weeks ago with the Chicago White Sox. In 40 games overall, he is 0-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 16 saves in 20 chances.

The Brewers recalled right-hander Adrian Houser from Class AAA Colorado Springs to replace Soria.

Struggling closer Corey Knebel was not available Friday against the Atlanta Braves after giving up 4 runs, 2 hits and 4 walks in the last 2 games. Counsell said Josh Hader would fill the role.

