GOLF

Prugh in lead

Alex Prugh shot a 10-under 60 on Friday, two strokes short of the record at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif. His 16-under 124 was two strokes better than Josh Teater, who had a 62. Samuel Del Val (64) and Trevor Cone (63) were tied at 13 under. Adam Long (66) was 11 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 66 and was tied for sixth place at 10 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 7 under through 17 holes. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas advances

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off another upset Friday at the Rogers Cup, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Zverev, the second-seeded German star coming off a victory last week in Washington, double-faulted on match point to send Tsitsipas to his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal. Tsitsipas, 19, beat seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem and ninth-seeded Novak Djokovic to reach the quarterfinals. He's the youngest player to beat three top-10 players in one tournament since Rafael Nadal -- who also was 19 -- in 2006 at Monte Carlo. Tsitsipas will face fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson in the semifinals at Aviva Centre. Anderson beat fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2. In the night quarterfinals, the top-seeded Nadal faced sixth-seeded Marin Cilic, while Robin Haase played Karen Khachanov.

Stephens romps

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2 in Montreal. Stephens, 25, ranked No. 3 in the world, will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina or 14th-seeded Elise Mertens. Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest. Australia's Ashleigh Barty, seeded 15th, also advanced, topping Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Barty will play top-seeded Simona Halep or sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

FOOTBALL

Guice tears ACL

Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Guice was injured in Washington's preseason opener at New England on Thursday night. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019. Guice was expected to be the Redskins' starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and went late in the second. In camp, Guice had been splitting first-team carries with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. Coach Jay Gruden has said there was competition for the No. 1 job along with third-down back Chris Thompson. Now it's wide open after Guice's season-ending injury. The team says tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

2 separate shoulders

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and backup running back Matt Breida both separated their shoulders in the exhibition opener and will miss the rest of the preseason. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he expects both players to be ready to return in time for the season opener Sept. 9 at Minnesota. The Niners lost six players in all to injuries in a 24-21 win over Dallas on Thursday night. Linebacker Malcolm Smith hurt his hamstring and is listed as week to week. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and tackle Garry Gilliam are both in the concussion protocol and linebacker Eli Harold is day to day with a bruised knee.

Cain out for season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Deon Cain will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Thursday's preseason game at Seattle. Coach Frank Reich provided the update during a conference call Friday with reporters. Cain, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, played so well at training camp it appeared he would see significant action this season. Reich said he believes Cain was injured while running a deep route and making a cut to come back to the ball. Running backs Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin also were injured. Mack left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Turbin hurt his ankle later. Both are listed week to week.

NFL: Football faulty

No investigation or federal case are needed this time. The NFL said a bad football used in a preseason game Thursday night was simply defective. The league said in a statement Friday that a ball was removed from play during the third quarter of the Steelers-Eagles game in Philadelphia and will be sent back to manufacturer Wilson for review. Questions about an underinflated football flared among fans online after the preseason opener when a sideline radio reporter tweeted that he saw a ball looking "VERY deflated" after an incompletion thrown by Pittsburgh rookie Mason Rudolph. That immediately brought back reminders of "Deflategate," the scandal caused when New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady used underinflated footballs during the 2015 AFC championship game. Brady was ultimately suspended four games in 2016 for his role in a case that climbed all the way to a federal appeals court. The saga prompted the NFL to change how it handles footballs before and during games. NFL officials said all the proper procedures were followed during the game Thursday night.

Maryland staff on leave

Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave, pending the final outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June. The statement Friday night came after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head Coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players. The school is awaiting the result of a school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes' health and safety. McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the McNair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to McNair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely.

BASKETBALL

Warlick gets raise

Tennessee women's basketball coach Holly Warlick has received a three-year contract extension as well as a $25,000 raise. Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer announced Friday that Warlick's contract now runs through the 2021-22 season. Warlick's deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season. Her annual pay increased from $665,000 to $690,000. Tennessee has gone 153-54 with three regional final appearances in Warlick's six seasons, though the Lady Vols have lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Tennessee finished 25-8 last season after racing to a 15-0 start. Warlick, a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, was an assistant on former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt's staff for 27 seasons and is a former Tennessee player.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamlin, Busch in front

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch swept the front row in qualifying Friday at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick, neck-and-neck with Busch all season, was right behind in third. Hamlin went 202.794 mph in Friday's session to win a pole for the second consecutive week. The JGR veteran is winless this season while teammate Busch has six victories and Erik Jones has one. Busch made it an all-Toyota front row for Sunday's Consumers Energy 400 with a lap of 202.731 mph. Harvick, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, went 202.100. Harvick and Busch are tied for most Cup Series victories, while Martin Truex Jr., the final member of the so-called "Big 3," has four victories this year. He qualified his Toyota for Furniture Row Racing seventh.

Sports on 08/11/2018