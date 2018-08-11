Home / Latest News /
Oklahoma woman wanted on murder charge arrested in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. — Police say an Oklahoma woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Tulsa nearly a year ago has been arrested in central Arkansas.
Tulsa police Sgt. Dave Walker says 42-year-old Beverly Nichols is in the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock pending extradition back to Oklahoma.
Jail records show Nichols was arrested Tuesday and that extradition has been approved. Walker said Nichols is expected to be brought to Tulsa during the coming week.
Nichols is charged in the death of Felicia Jones in the Tulsa apartment where both women lived. Jones' body was found Aug. 19, 2017, two days after she was last known to be alive.
Court records do not list an attorney for Nichols. Police say she told investigators she found Jones dead when she entered the apartment.
