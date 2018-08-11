Police arrest man in bank holdup

A man who was arrested after a bank robbery Friday morning is also suspected in a Thursday holdup of a beauty supply store, police said.

Brandon Marcelis, 28, of North Little Rock was arrested Friday on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Both robberies took place during the day, and the businesses are less than 400 feet apart.

The second holdup took place about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the U.S. Bank branch at 6004 Baseline Road, which is near the street's intersection with Geyer Springs Road, Ford said. According to police, no one was hurt in the holdup and the bank's property was recovered.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a gunman robbed the Beauty Gallery at 5919 Baseline Road, according to a separate report. Authorities said the robber pointed a gun at employees about 1:15 p.m. and told them to put all the money from the store's cash register into a bag.

Employees told officers they had helped him shop for a belt when he entered the business.

The workers said they weren't sure how much money was in the bag, but added that the robber had taken the belt and a few more items when he left, according to the report.

Ford said Friday that the store's property had not been recovered.

Marcelis was being held at the Pulaski County jail Friday afternoon, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

Information for this article was contributed by Jillian Kremer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 08/11/2018