Police say woman shot to death, man in custody in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:37 p.m.
PARAGOULD — Police in northeast Arkansas say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in Paragould.
Paragould police Det. Jack Hailey told KAIT-TV the shooting occurred Friday night on the city's north side.
Details of the shooting and the names of the woman and man have not been released.
LR1955 says... August 11, 2018 at 2:34 p.m.
No hope for rehab, give him one between the eyes. Hell, give him 10 rounds.
