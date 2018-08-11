Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 2:43 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police say woman shot to death, man in custody in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:37 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

PARAGOULD — Police in northeast Arkansas say a woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in Paragould.

Paragould police Det. Jack Hailey told KAIT-TV the shooting occurred Friday night on the city's north side.

Details of the shooting and the names of the woman and man have not been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police say woman shot to death, man in custody in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... August 11, 2018 at 2:34 p.m.

No hope for rehab, give him one between the eyes. Hell, give him 10 rounds.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online