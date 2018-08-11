SPORTS BRIEFS

MARYLAND STAFF ON LEAVE

Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave, pending the final outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June. The statement Friday night came after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head Coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players. The school is awaiting the result of a school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes’ health and safety. McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the Mc-Nair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to Mc-Nair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely.

BASKETBALL

WARLICK GETS RAISE

Tennessee women’s basketball Coach Holly War-lick has received a three-year contract extension as well as a $25,000 raise. Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer announced Friday that Warlick’s contract now runs through the 2021-22 season. Warlick’s deal was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season. Her annual pay increased from $665,000 to $690,000. Tennessee has gone 153-54 with three regional final appearances in Warlick’s six seasons, though the Lady Vols have lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Tennessee finished 25-8 last season after racing to a 15-0 start. Warlick, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, was an assistant on former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt’s staff for 27 seasons and is a former Tennessee player.

MOTOR SPORTS

HAMLIN, BUSCH IN FRONT

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch swept the front row in qualifying Friday at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick, neck-and-neck with Busch all season, was right behind in third. Hamlin went 202.794 mph in Friday’s session to win a pole for the second consecutive week. The JGR veteran is winless this season while teammate Busch has six victories and Erik Jones has one. Busch made it an all-Toyota front row for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 with a lap of 202.731 mph. Harvick, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, went 202.100. Harvick and Busch are tied for most Cup Series victories, while Martin Truex Jr., the final member of the so-called “Big 3,” has four victories this year. He qualified his Toyota for Furniture Row Racing seventh.