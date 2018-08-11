GOLF

Benton reaches U.S. Women's Amateur semifinals

University of Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton defeated Jaclyn Lee of Canada 3 and 2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Benton faced a back-and-forth match Friday against Lee that featured four lead changes in the first 10 holes. She won three consecutive holes (Nos. 11-13) to gain the edge in the match and held the lead from there. She advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing 21st overall through two rounds of stroke play, where she defeated Carolina Curtis of Richmond, Va., Madison Caldwell of Milton, Ga., and Emilee Hoffman of Folsom, Calif., in the round of 16.

She faces Alabama's Kristen Gillman today as match play continues. Television coverage begins at 9 a.m. Central on Fox Sports 2.

BASEBALL

Bryant wins again

William Grant pitched a two-hitter in leading the Bryant Blacksox to a 2-0 victory over Tupelo, Miss., in Friday's winners bracket final of the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament at Kirsch Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.

Grant struck out 4, walked 4 and overcame 2 errors in pitching a complete-game victory.

Bryant (46-9) will play Columbia, Tenn., today at 4:30 p.m. Regardless of the result of that game, Bryant will play in a championship game Sunday.

Bryant scored runs in the first and third innings to collect the victory.

Logan Chambers drew a walk to start the game. Back-to-back two-out singles by Cade Drennan and Myers Buck brought home the first run.

In the third inning, Chambers hit a lead-off single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Logan Catton. With two outs, Drennan singled to drive in the run.

Tupelo's Ray Sandroni reached on a two-out single in the seventh, but Grant picked the runner off first to end the game.

FOOTBALL

UCA to scrimmage today

The University of Central Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp today at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Coach Nathan Brown said the scrimmage will consist of about 100 plays and emphasize competition at several positions, including offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and special teams.

"It will be a ones versus ones, twos versus twos type of scrimmage," Brown said. "Good versus good and work out way down. We'll get in some work in all situations ... and hopefully simulate as close to a game situation as we can."

UCA opens its season at Tulsa on Sept. 1.

