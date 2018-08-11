These days, Lions in place to reload

For a team that lost three all-state players from a year ago and returns only a handful of starters this season, it's business as usual for Little Rock McClellan.

The Lions have returned to state prominence and become title contenders as of late, which has changed the mindset of the team. In fact, Coach Maurice Moody said he believes the excitement level surrounding the program is the highest it's been since he took over in 2013.

"I tell you what, winning breeds enthusiasm, and the groundwork has been laid," he said. "We've built a winning tradition here, and they believe and expect to win. We lost almost everyone from last year, but we're super excited about this group.

"I've had some pretty good teams in the past, but this one has a real chance to be special."

Moody knows a thing or two about special teams, considering he's guided McClellan to one of its most successful three-year runs in recent memory.

After winning four games in Moody's first two seasons, the Lions have won 28 games, made three playoff appearances and played for two Class 5A state titles. Prior to Moody's arrival, McClellan had 29 victories and three postseason appearances total in the previous 11 seasons.

The days of rebuilding appear to be over for the Lions, despite having significant losses from last year's 10-4 team.

"I've always told my coaches to not worry about the guys we've lost and just go to work with what we've got," Moody said. "In the past, we would've been worried about this team because of all the talent we lost. But our approach is different now.

"We're at a point where we feel like we just reload, and this team is the strongest and fastest that I've ever had."

McClellan, which is making the move to the 5A-South Conference, is bringing back six regulars from a team that came within two points of beating perennial power and former 5A-Central nemesis Pulaski Academy in the championship game. Moody admitted the Lions will not be as big as they've been in the past, but they'll be two-deep at every spot.

They also have an abundance of weapons at the skilled positions, starting with seniors Damion Martin, Xavier Morgan and Jamari Edmondson. Martin, 6-0, 180 pounds, rushed for nearly 700 yards last season and runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Morgan, 5-9, 160, accounted for nearly 1,300 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns as a junior for Maumelle. Edmondson, 6-4, 190, is one of the team's top threats on the outside.

"He can fly," Moody said of Martin. "He'll be one of the top recruits in the state when it's all said and done. He's that good."

Moody also said senior quarterback Jaylon Williams, 5-11, 185, will be one to keep an eye on.

The offensive line is considered a strength, with four of the five starters bench-pressing at least 300 pounds. Senior guard Tarious Morgan, 6-1, 290; senior Kordarian Pollard, 6-3, 320; and junior Kendall Woods, 5-10, 270, will provide the majority of the girth up front.

Defensively, the Lions will start 10 seniors, powered by nose guard Nathan Cooper, 5-10, 190, linebacker Lamarcus Hardy, 5-11, 200, and defensive back Caleb Hendrix, 6-0, 175.

"We're looking good," Moody said. "We had a lot of success over the summer at 7-on-7 team camps, and the kids came back hungry and ready to work. We're going into a new conference, and they're excited about the challenge.

"But it's just something about this team. They really want it, and I think they've got what it takes to get us over the hump."

