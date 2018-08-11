Travelers, Mariners extend partnership for 2 more years

The Arkansas Travelers will continue their working agreement with the Seattle Mariners for at least another two seasons.

Travelers President Russ Meeks and Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dipoto jointly announced Friday the extension of their player development contract to have the Travs serve as the Mariners' Class AA affiliate through the 2020 season. The contract would have run out at the end of this season.

Meeks said the relationship between the Travs and the parent club is built on the mutual respect they have for each other.

"I have never experienced someone who is more loyal to a minor-league affiliate or someone who is more supportive of what we try to accomplish [than Dipoto]," said Meeks, who has been a part of the Travelers organization since 1976. "We know we're not a big part of Major League Baseball, but we are a part. We are a spoke in the wheel. [Dipoto] fully understands that."

Dipoto, who has been the Mariners' general manager since 2015, said North Little Rock may not be close in proximity to Seattle but that Travelers' fans have taken to the organization.

"The qualities that we want in our players really embody the community here in North Little Rock," Dipoto said. "It's family. It's community. It is making sure that our players give back. It's breeding good, quality human beings that once they reach the major-league level that they have an appreciation for, not only the other 24 guys on their team, but for the staff and the community that we will ultimately blend them into Seattle. That is the mentality that permeates throughout our entire organization."

The Travelers have been affiliated with the Mariners for the past two seasons, with five players being called directly to Seattle from Arkansas during that time. Additionally, the Mariners have sent 10 players to the Travs to play on rehab assignments.

"We view Arkansas as a step and a half from the big leagues," Dipoto said. "Technically, Tacoma (Wash.), our Triple-A affiliate, would be the step closest, but we've been very aggressive in promoting from here."

The Travelers won the Texas League North Division first-half title and will host the opening two games of the division series at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. Dipoto said the Mariners' organization is committed to placing winning teams on the field at the minor-league level.

"We're pretty well-regarded in minor-league baseball for our commitment to teaching our kids the value of winning," Dipoto said. "We don't always have the most talented teams. We don't have a lot of players who are celebrated by the national media in terms of their prospect value, but somehow we're putting winning teams on the field in Seattle with the kids that come through this system."

Since joining the Texas League in 1966, the Travelers have been affiliated with only three major-league teams. Prior to Seattle taking over in 2017, the Travs were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels from 2001 to 2016 and with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1966 to 2000.

Sports on 08/11/2018