Turkey's president says U.S. waging 'economic war' against his country
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:46 p.m.
ISTANBUL — Turkey's president is blaming the country's economic downturn on the United States and other nations that he claims are waging "war" against his country.
Speaking Saturday in the northeastern province of Rize, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said dollars, euros and gold were "the bullets, cannonballs and missiles of the economic war being waged against our country."
Erdogan promised supporters that Turkey was taking necessary precautions to protect its economy "but the most important thing is breaking the hands firing these weapons."
Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this week as its currency nosedived over concerns about the government's economic policies and a trade dispute with the United States.
