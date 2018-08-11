What Chad Morris said following Arkansas' first fall scrimmage

Chad Morris

– Chad Morris made Connor Noland, John Stephen Jones and Daulton Hyatt live today. He wanted to see how they'd react in those live settings. Cole Kelley, Ty Storey and Jack Lindsey were not live.

– Austin Capps has been permanently moved to the offensive line – left guard. He's been there the last couple of days. In Morris' short time observing him, he said Capps did well.

– Myles Mason and Chevin Calloway had interceptions today. Morris said Calloway's pick was a very, very good play.

– Morris said they put the kickers under a lot of pressure. Connor Limpert hit two 50-yard field goals and Preston Stafford hit a 50-yarder as well.

– Chase Hayden was held out of the scrimmage with a hamstring issue. Devwah Whaley and Maleek Williams did some good things and ran the ball hard.

– Morris bragged about the offensive line. "This was a much-needed day for the offensive line."

– Scoota Harris continues to flash, as does Dre Greenlaw and Hayden Henry. He said shedding blocks became difficult for defenders as the day wore on. Randy Ramsey was again held out due to tightness in his hamstring.

– "No leader (at quarterback) right now." Ty Storey started out the scrimmage with the 1s. Both of the quarterbacks did some good things. He wanted to see some calmness and them being the same guy each day.

– Morris said he estimates the team ran between 140-200 plays.

– Guys who did not participate: Chase Harrell, Deon Stewart, Jordon Curtis, Briston Guidry, Dee Walker, Alexy Jean-Baptiste. Jalen Merrick and Brian Wallace were held out today as well. Noah Gatlin got several first-team reps at left tackle today.

– Morris said they put the team in 3rd-and-1, 3rd-and-2, situations like that toward the end of the scrimmage. "The offense won some, the defense won some."

– A lot of the offensive line is moving around, and there's no set spot for Shane Clenin.

– At this point, Morris said he doesn't know right now about walk-ons who will be placed on scholarship. He mentioned Grant Morgan by name. He said that will be addressed as school draws closer.

– "We're a long way from installing it like we want it. And it may not be this year."

– Sosa Agim was on the inside of the line a lot today and he'll be seen at end quite a bit, too.