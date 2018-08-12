14 teachers singled out as best; governor reception to honor state Teacher of Year finalists

Fourteen teachers have been named regional finalists for 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

The teachers will be honored by the governor, Asa Hutchinson, and Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key at a reception at the Governor's Mansion on Thursday. During the ceremony, four teachers will be named state semifinalists. The state's teacher of the year will be announced in the fall.

The statewide regional finalists are:

• Renee Bailey, fourth grade, math, science and social studies, Central Elementary School, Magnolia School District.

• Jennifer Biggers, kindergarten through fourth grade, literacy, Walnut Ridge Elementary School, Lawrence County School District.

• Chrystal Burkes, third grade, literacy, Parkway Elementary School, Bryant School District.

• Juanita Harris, first grade, Union Elementary School, Texarkana School District.

• Heather Hite, eighth through 12th grade, a teacher involved in the Education Accelerated by Service and Technology initiative, McCrory High School, McCrory School District.

• Marcus Luther, 10th grade, English, Wynne High School, Wynne School District.

• Stacey McAdoo, ninth through 12th grade, a teacher in the Advancement Via Individual Determination college readiness program, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock School District.

• Rob Plant, grades four through 12, computer science, Mineral Springs High School, Mineral Springs School District. Plant is a teacher involved in the Education Accelerated by Service and Technology initiative.

• Liz Richey, sixth grade, literacy, Hermitage Elementary School, Hermitage School District.

• Blair Rogers, fourth grade, reading and social studies, Richland Elementary School, West Memphis School District.

• Vanessa Stewart, fourth grade, Monitor Elementary School, Springdale School District.

• Margie Towery, 10th grade, pre-Advanced Placement Biology, Greenbrier High School, Greenbrier School District. Advanced Placement offers high school students a college-level curricula.

• Erica Walters, kindergarten, Alma Primary School, Alma School District.

• Candace Wilson, eighth grade, science, Sheridan Junior High School, Sheridan School District.

Each of the regional finalists will receive a $1,000 award funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Metro on 08/12/2018