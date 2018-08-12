22-game losing streak doesn't ground Eagles

On the surface, optimism expressed by the Baptist Prep Eagles head coach and players seems a bit on the incongruous side.

Baptist Prep last won a game with a 35-9 victory at Ozark on Oct. 30, 2015. It has since endured a 22-game losing streak, but after six seasons at the Class 4A level, Baptist Prep returns this season to Class 3A to play in the 4-3A Conference.

"We've been marching out 25 to 28 kids," first-year head Coach Zach Welchman said. "Across the field, we've been looking anywhere from 50 to 70. This year, we have 32 players, and we should be looking at something close to us on the other sideline, so I see us being able to compete."

Welchman said he has worked since last season to instill confidence in the Eagles.

"The biggest thing that has to change is the guys have to learn how to finish," he said. "The thing that I've been harping to our guys about is consistency. Consistency is what allows you to win those close games in the fourth quarter.

"If you can be consistent throughout games, throughout the offseason, throughout the season, you'll have a chance. Football is a hard sport and it takes a special kind of person to play it."

Running back-linebacker Nick Jones and offensive-defensive lineman Seth Lybrand, both seniors, said success is within reach.

"All of us have come together to change the work ethic," Jones said. "We have to find a way to win."

"I'm very optimistic," Lybrand said. "This year's team is unlike any I've been with. We've had more of a sense of unity than we've had in the past. I feel like we'll be able to pull together and perform well together."

Jones and Lybrand said their new coach has brought hope.

"A lot of people do, in fact, like Coach Welchman," Jones said. "We do like him and the energy he has brought to the table."

"He's brought enthusiasm to a new level," Lybrand said. "He's brought a lot of positive reinforcement."

Welchman, 32, a graduate of Magnet Cove High School and Arkansas Tech University, began his coaching career at Baptist Prep in 2010 but spent 2013-2016 as an assistant at Southside Batesville. He returned to Baptist Prep as an assistant to Morgan Cruce last season. Cruce is now an assistant at NAIA Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn.

Welchman said he hopes to maintain a balanced attack from his Spread offense, but he said he likes to emphasize the run.

"We're going to try to run the ball quite a bit," he said. "We're also going to try to pass the ball, but I like to run the ball. I like to see a game between the tackles. I like to spread the field to run it."

Welchman said preseason practice has gone well and he is encouraged by the improvement.

"We definitely see a lot of growth," Welchman said. "The first few weeks of camp, we're trying to install several different things, so they can get lost a little bit, but we can see their eagerness to be successful."

