3 people dead after 2 wrecks on state roads

Three people were killed in traffic crashes on Arkansas highways Friday and Saturday, authorities say.

On Saturday, one person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 30 in Benton, Arkansas State Police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 4:15 p.m. near the 118-mile marker, according to state police spokesman Liz Chapman.

It was not immediately clear if there was anyone else in the vehicle, Chapman said. No further information about the victim was available Saturday evening.

Two truckers were killed in a crash involving two Freightliner vehicles Friday afternoon in south Arkansas, state police said.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. on U.S. 167 South in El Dorado, according to a preliminary report from the state police.

Authorities said a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Kenes Lajeunesse, 42, of Jacksonville crossed the highway's centerline and hit a southbound Freightliner driven by Terry Reed, 52, of El Dorado.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries, according to authorities. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was described as clear, and the road was said to be dry at the time.

Metro on 08/12/2018