6-year-old Hendrix on to Netflix

SHOW'S A GO: While other Benton children head back to school this week, Hendrix Yancey will head back to Los Angeles, her part-time home.

The 6-year-old actress -- who has been home-schooled the past year while starring in projects like AwesomenessTV's series Versus -- just got a big break.

Hendrix has been cast in Unbelievable, a CBS Productions limited series for Netflix with unbelievable star power.

The show, written by Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich), stars Toni Collette, Merritt Wever (Hendrix will play her daughter) and Kaitlyn Dever. Katie Couric is a producer. Shooting takes place from August to October; the show will be released in 2019.

Netflix's synopsis of Unbelievable: "After a teen reports being raped, then recants her story, two female detectives follow evidence that could reveal the truth. Based on a true story."

It's a heavy plot for a child. But Hendrix's mom Timie Yancey says, "We get compliments from seasoned actors who are like, 'I've never seen a child with such an old soul.' She understands things ... that most 6-year-olds would never pick up on."

An actor recently told Timie that Hendrix "just takes direction better than any kid I've ever seen."

The same isn't always true when it comes to chores, Timie says with a laugh: "She's just like any other kid and tries her best to get out of anything she needs to do."

POLICE PEACE: Speaking of on-screen Arkansans, North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman last week made an appearance on VH1's Basketball Wives.

A producer familiar with Norman's community outreach efforts and Mission Give Foundation invited him to appear on the show and talk to cast member Malaysia Pargo who fears police after her brother died in an officer-involved shooting.

Pargo eventually warmed up to Norman, who told her, "It all goes back to police officers knowing the community members and building trust and respect."

Norman says being on the show was "an honor -- and the honor was that more people now know about ... what we do in central Arkansas about bringing the community together through relationships, through commitment."

Bonus for sports fan Norman: realizing Pargo had been married to Jannero Pargo who once played for the Razorbacks men's basketball team. Score!

RADIO FLOW: And speaking of basketball, staffing changes have been announced at Little Rock sports talk station KABZ-FM, 103.7, The Buzz.

Justin Acri, host of The Zone, at 10 a.m. weekdays, will now be joined by Wess Moore who will still be sports director at KLRT-TV, Fox 16.

That's because longtime Zone co-host, former Razorbacks basketball star and SEC Network analyst Pat "The Shoota" Bradley has -- well, shoot -- returned to his hometown of Boston.

SundayMonday on 08/12/2018