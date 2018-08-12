Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man arrested in fatal shooting at home he shares with girlfriend, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
FORREST CITY — Police in eastern Arkansas say a 53-year-old man has been booked on a first-degree murder complaint following the shooting death of a Forrest City man.
St. Francis County Detention Center records indicate that Hosea Metcalf was being held Sunday without bond. The records do not indicate whether Metcalf is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Investigators say Metcalf is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Benny Word about 7 a.m. Saturday. Word was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The shooting occurred outside the Forrest City home Metcalf shares with his girlfriend. Detectives say Word, Metcalf and his girlfriend were involved in a love triangle and that Metcalf allegedly shot Word after finding him outside their home.
