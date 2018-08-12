INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 617 Broadway St., residence, Carlos Ocampo, 8:09 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $1,602.
72202
• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Mary Hardin, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, property value unknown.
72204
• 1600 John Barrow Rd., residence, Zachary Hughes, 10:12 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $700.
• 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Larry Gilmore, 4:40 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.
• 1506 S. Pine St., residence, Corey Click, 4:50 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $80.
• 3503 Whitfield St., residence, Terrell Dixon, 11 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $450.
72205
• 110 S. Mississippi St., residence, Samantha Smith, 5 p.m. July 31, property valued at $1,500.
• 7415 H St., residence, Travis Curtner, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $2,460.
• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Kierra Petty, 6:13 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.
• 9900 Kensington Dr., residence, William Bailey, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.
72206
• 1914 W. 29th St., residence, Anthony Mayfield, 5:40 p.m. July 27, property valued at $500.
• 2122 Broadway St., residence, Deanna Fleming, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $1,550.
72207
• 1 Drew Lane, residence, Zachary Esch, 1 p.m. July 30, property valued at $2,729.
• 1800 N. Tyler St., residence, William Perrymore, midnight July 31, property valued at $720.
72209
• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Joey Smith, 12:30 a.m. July 28, property valued at $3,001.
• 3500 Baseline Rd., business, Cameron Heard, 5:56 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.
• 8705 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Terrance Long, 9 p.m. July 29, property valued at $3,330.
• 6320 Baseline Rd., business, Marvin Waits, 12:30 p.m. July 30, property valued at $485.
• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Ecequiel Reyes, 7 a.m. July 31, property valued at $250.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Santiago Romano, 11:45 a.m. July 31, cash totaling $10.
• 9500 S. Heights Rd., residence, Eutorgio Perez, 6 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $250.
• 5801 Dreher Lane, residence, Shelia Glass, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $1,441.
• 4301 W. 65th St., business, unknown, 3:33 a.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $210.
• 19 Newstead Dr., residence, Kacie Mcdowell, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.
72103
• 8118 Stanton Rd., residence, Vannie Hayley, midnight July 17, property valued at $501.
72211
• 12205 Westhaven Dr., business, Joseph Kleine, 3:45 a.m. July 31, property valued at $5,500.
• 2018 Stoney Creek Dr., residence, Majorie Rogers, 4:15 p.m. July 31, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $6,354.
• 11011 Mara Lynn Rd., residence, Joshua Thompson, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $301.
72212
• 11 Inverness Circle, residence, Blake Breeding, 1:30 a.m. July 29, property value unknown.
• 12 Inverness Circle, residence, Robbie Davis, 1:45 a.m. July 29, property value unknown.
• 160 Valley Club Circle, residence, Alice Price, midnight July 30, cash totaling $6, property value unknown.
72223
• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Baylee Weatherford, 1 a.m. Aug. 3, cash totaling $525, property valued at $3,700.
72227
• 1 Meredith Court, residence, Erin Thompkins, noon July 27, property valued at $1,751.
• 9500 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, William Barkley, 12:10 p.m. July 31, property value unknown.
• 10301 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Travis Hester, 11 p.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
• 911 W. 22nd St., residence, Deon Davis, 9 a.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $499.
72116
• 4313 N. Locust St., residence, Victoria Zavala, 12:45 p.m. July 30, property valued at $1,805.
• 2400 McCain Blvd., Apt. 1012, residence, Whitley Slabach, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $2,450.
72117
• 8801 Faulkner Lake Rd., residence, Jerry Bowers, 4:55 a.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $300.
72118
• 5320 MacArthur Dr., residence, Jackie Whaley, 5:53 p.m. July 31, property valued at $1,422.
• 4524 MacArthur Dr., business, unknown, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $27,000.
Metro on 08/12/2018
Print Headline: Burglaries
