The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 617 Broadway St., residence, Carlos Ocampo, 8:09 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $1,602.

72202

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Mary Hardin, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3, property value unknown.

72204

• 1600 John Barrow Rd., residence, Zachary Hughes, 10:12 a.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $700.

• 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Larry Gilmore, 4:40 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

• 1506 S. Pine St., residence, Corey Click, 4:50 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $80.

• 3503 Whitfield St., residence, Terrell Dixon, 11 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $450.

72205

• 110 S. Mississippi St., residence, Samantha Smith, 5 p.m. July 31, property valued at $1,500.

• 7415 H St., residence, Travis Curtner, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $2,460.

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Kierra Petty, 6:13 a.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

• 9900 Kensington Dr., residence, William Bailey, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

72206

• 1914 W. 29th St., residence, Anthony Mayfield, 5:40 p.m. July 27, property valued at $500.

• 2122 Broadway St., residence, Deanna Fleming, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $1,550.

72207

• 1 Drew Lane, residence, Zachary Esch, 1 p.m. July 30, property valued at $2,729.

• 1800 N. Tyler St., residence, William Perrymore, midnight July 31, property valued at $720.

72209

• 1900 W. 65th St., business, Joey Smith, 12:30 a.m. July 28, property valued at $3,001.

• 3500 Baseline Rd., business, Cameron Heard, 5:56 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

• 8705 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Terrance Long, 9 p.m. July 29, property valued at $3,330.

• 6320 Baseline Rd., business, Marvin Waits, 12:30 p.m. July 30, property valued at $485.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Ecequiel Reyes, 7 a.m. July 31, property valued at $250.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Santiago Romano, 11:45 a.m. July 31, cash totaling $10.

• 9500 S. Heights Rd., residence, Eutorgio Perez, 6 a.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $250.

• 5801 Dreher Lane, residence, Shelia Glass, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, property valued at $1,441.

• 4301 W. 65th St., business, unknown, 3:33 a.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $210.

• 19 Newstead Dr., residence, Kacie Mcdowell, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 4, property value unknown.

72103

• 8118 Stanton Rd., residence, Vannie Hayley, midnight July 17, property valued at $501.

72211

• 12205 Westhaven Dr., business, Joseph Kleine, 3:45 a.m. July 31, property valued at $5,500.

• 2018 Stoney Creek Dr., residence, Majorie Rogers, 4:15 p.m. July 31, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $6,354.

• 11011 Mara Lynn Rd., residence, Joshua Thompson, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 1, property valued at $301.

72212

• 11 Inverness Circle, residence, Blake Breeding, 1:30 a.m. July 29, property value unknown.

• 12 Inverness Circle, residence, Robbie Davis, 1:45 a.m. July 29, property value unknown.

• 160 Valley Club Circle, residence, Alice Price, midnight July 30, cash totaling $6, property value unknown.

72223

• 11800 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Baylee Weatherford, 1 a.m. Aug. 3, cash totaling $525, property valued at $3,700.

72227

• 1 Meredith Court, residence, Erin Thompkins, noon July 27, property valued at $1,751.

• 9500 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, William Barkley, 12:10 p.m. July 31, property value unknown.

• 10301 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Travis Hester, 11 p.m. Aug. 2, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 911 W. 22nd St., residence, Deon Davis, 9 a.m. Aug. 5, property valued at $499.

72116

• 4313 N. Locust St., residence, Victoria Zavala, 12:45 p.m. July 30, property valued at $1,805.

• 2400 McCain Blvd., Apt. 1012, residence, Whitley Slabach, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 3, property valued at $2,450.

72117

• 8801 Faulkner Lake Rd., residence, Jerry Bowers, 4:55 a.m. Aug. 4, property valued at $300.

72118

• 5320 MacArthur Dr., residence, Jackie Whaley, 5:53 p.m. July 31, property valued at $1,422.

• 4524 MacArthur Dr., business, unknown, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6, property valued at $27,000.

Metro on 08/12/2018