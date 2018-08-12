Sophomore cornerback shines in Arkansas scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chevin Calloway made the play of the day for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first major scrimmage of training camp Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The sophomore cornerback was tracking a tight end near the sideline during the closed scrimmage when junior quarterback Ty Storey tried to drop in a back-shoulder throw, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said.

"Chevin Calloway made a heck of a play, man," Craddock said. "That was, I mean, unbelievable. Kind of turned his body, one-hand catch and drug a foot in."

The interception was one of two on the day, with freshman Myles Mason grabbing the other one, as the University of Arkansas worked 140-plus plays in its first live action at Razorback Stadium since last year's season finale.

"He had to go up and get the ball, and if I'm not mistaken I think he got it with one hand," defensive coordinator John Chavis said. "I'll need to see it on film, because I was looking to see if he was going to come down in bounds. It was a big-time play."

The temperature hit the mid-80s for practice No. 8.

"Overall, I was pleased with the effort and the intensity," Coach Chad Morris said. "We've got a long way to go now.

"We started strong, tapered in the middle. I would have liked to have finished a little stronger. It was a long scrimmage and it was designed to be a long scrimmage because I wanted to see how they pushed through at the end."

Hjalte Froholdt, the two-year starter at guard who is now running at first-team center, said it was a good day for the offense.

"We did pretty well," Froholdt said. "I think the offense won, and I'm happy about my guys to keep working hard and finish out the scrimmage."

Said safety Santos Ramirez: "I feel like guys have got to be more mentally tough out there. The offense had a great day today. Defensive wise, we've got to really come along a little bit. We had some good things going on out there, but overall we've got to really step it up more."

Morris and Craddock said they are no closer to naming a starting quarterback. Storey took the first set of snaps with the starters, backed by sophomore Cole Kelley.

Morris said freshman quarterbacks Daulton Hyatt, John Stephen Jones and Connor Noland operated in live conditions for most of the scrimmage, while Storey, Kelley and Jack Lindsey did not.

"I wanted to see how those guys were going to move around with everything coming in hot around them," Morris said. "I thought they all three did a great job in those live settings moving the football and stepping in that pocket and escaping when they had to."

Craddock said he was surprised that a question about Storey, Kelley and the quarterback competition wasn't the first one he received from the media.

"They did a really good job," Craddock said before giving unofficial statistics from the two.

Craddock thought Storey was somewhere around 9-of-12 passing and Kelley was about 13 of 26 "with about five drops, I think we counted on the field."

Calloway and safety Myles Mason had an interception, while safety Micahh Smith forced a fumble, one of two by walk-on running back Kasey Montrois. Craddock said Devwah Whaley lost the handle on a ball, but he had already been ruled down.

Chavis noted his unit is playing with greater urgency in comparison to the spring.

"We wanted our kids to see the difference in speed, and yes there is a difference, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've gained speed," Chavis said. "It means they understand what they're doing, and it's a lot easier to go full speed and play fast when you're confident in your responsibilities and technique."

