Sunday, August 12, 2018, 4:11 p.m.

Former sheriff in Northwest Arkansas arrested after alleged assault on family member

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.

file-photonwa-democrat-gazette-former-benton-county-sheriff-kelley-cradduck-walks-to-the-benton-county-courthouse-on-april-29-2016-in-bentonville-cradduck-pleaded-no-contest-to-a-misdemeanor-tampering-charge-and-received-six-months-on-probation-and-a-500-fine-on-friday-the-carroll-county-sheriff-rescinded-his-offer-to-hire-cradduck

File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck walks to the Benton County Courthouse on April 29, 2016, in Bentonville. Cradduck pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor tampering charge and received six months on probation and a $500 fine. On Friday the Carroll County sheriff rescinded his offer to hire Cradduck.

BENTONVILLE — The former sheriff of Benton County has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a female family member.

Records show that former Sheriff Kelley Cradduck was booked by the Rogers Police Department just after midnight on Sunday. The 47-year-old Cradduck was arrested for third-degree assault on a family or household member, a misdemeanor.

Authorities say officers were called to Cradduck's residence shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday following reports of a domestic disturbance. An arrest report says Cradduck and a woman at the home were arguing. The woman alleged that Cradduck had pushed her down, but officers say they found no evidence of any injuries on Cradduck or the woman.

Cradduck was elected sheriff in 2012 but resigned in 2016 after he was charged with tampering with public documents. He pleaded no contest.

