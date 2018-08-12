• A photographer claims actor Bill Murray "grabbed him" and "poured a drink" on him during a confrontation at a Massachusetts restaurant, police said. Peter Simon -- the younger brother of singer Carly Simon -- claims he had been taking photos at Lola's in the Oaks Bluff town on Martha's Vineyard for a local newspaper Wednesday when the Groundhog Day actor approached him, according to a police report obtained by the New York Daily News. He told the responding officer that Murray was "irate" that he was taking pictures and ultimately grabbed him and poured water on his shirt. Murray, however, told authorities Simon, 71, was "taking pictures of him and harassing him while he was quietly minding his business," the police report states. The restaurant's owner, Katherine Domitrovich, meanwhile, told police Simon didn't have any business taking photos in her establishment. She told The Boston Globe that Murray, 67, did not touch the photographer. Simon says he didn't recognize Murray initially and was not injured during the encounter. Police told Simon that he would not be permitted to return to Lola's, and that he could receive trespassing charges if he did. A representative for Murray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• President Donald Trump thanked Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! "Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH," Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, N.J., golf course Friday evening. "It is making a big difference." But the appearance wasn't all positive. West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people. West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying "love" when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally. "You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?" Kimmel asked. West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break. Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit. The rapper replied that Trump "is a player," drawing laughs.

