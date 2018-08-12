Outdoors calendar

Calendar

AUGUST

13 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course, Cave Springs. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

14 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited volunteer happy hour. Bar Louie, Little Rock. Tom Anderson (501) 786-1305 or duckhunter667@yahoo.com

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

15 Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main Street Plaza, El Dorado. John Mooney (501) 743-0796 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

18 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Little Rock, Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

18 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

18 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

21 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Caddo Bend. 4 p.m.-midnight Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

25 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

25 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Facility. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

25 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, South Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

25 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork Ramp. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

SEPTEMBER

1 Get5Bass Summer Series bass championship. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee $100. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

1 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in flights for men, women, and youth. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake.John Keeling Baker (501) 688-8850

