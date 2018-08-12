Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Crane used to remove vehicles from sinkhole at outlet mall
By The Associated Press
LANCASTER, Pa. — Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall have been removed with the help of a crane.
At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened at Tanger Outlets just east of the city of Lancaster at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
LNP newspaper reports that a worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane.
All vehicles had been removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole.
A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported.
Lancaster is about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.
