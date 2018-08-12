Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 12, 2018, 2:40 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTO: Crane used to remove vehicles from sinkhole at outlet mall

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.

vehicles-sit-at-the-bottom-of-a-sinkhole-that-opened-friday-aug-10-2018-in-a-parking-lot-at-tanger-outlets-shopping-center-in-lancaster-pa-six-cars-were-trapped-by-the-sinkhole-that-opened-up-in-the-parking-lot-of-the-pennsylvania-outlet-mall-but-no-one-was-hurt-blaine-t-shahan-lnplancasteronline-via-ap

Vehicles sit at the bottom of a sinkhole that opened Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in a parking lot at Tanger Outlets shopping center in Lancaster, Pa. Six cars were trapped by the sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania outlet mall, but no one was hurt. (Blaine T. Shahan /LNP/LancasterOnline via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. — Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall have been removed with the help of a crane.

At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened at Tanger Outlets just east of the city of Lancaster at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

LNP newspaper reports that a worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane.

All vehicles had been removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole.

A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported.

Lancaster is about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Crane used to remove vehicles from sinkhole at outlet mall

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online