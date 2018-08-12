Police trail stolen phone, arrest man

Police have identified a man accused of robbing a teacher Friday in the parking lot of a Little Rock elementary school.

Curtis Willis, 52, was arrested about noon Friday, an arrest report states. The teacher said Willis robbed her at gunpoint and took her purse. Officers used the woman's cellphone to track him and located him within minutes of the theft driving in the area of Schiller and 18th Street, according to the report. Willis tried to flee in the car and on foot, but was caught by officers after a short pursuit, the report said.

Willis faces charges of aggravated robbery, property theft, fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest and theft by receiving, jail records show. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond as of Saturday evening.

