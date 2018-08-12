Rape suspect escapes from State Hospital

Authorities were looking Saturday night for a man who escaped from the State Hospital in Little Rock.

Perry L. Wyse, the chief of the hospital's Police Department, said in a statement that 34-year-old James Barrett, who is facing a rape charge, escaped shortly before 6:30 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear how Barrett escaped from the hospital, which is just east of War Memorial Stadium. A message left for Wyse wasn't immediately returned Saturday night.

Online court records show that Barrett faces a charge of rape in Faulkner County, and that he was ordered to be transported to the State Hospital in October. In January, an order was entered keeping him there pending trial.

He was due back in court for a hearing Monday.

Barrett is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall, of medium build, with long dark hair, often worn in a ponytail, and tattoos on his arms, the statement said.

Wyse wrote that Barrett was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

