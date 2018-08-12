Permit snags halt work on gas pipeline Storm-hit NYC areas flood, lose power Screeners say printed guns often spotted Still Twitter-blocked, Trump critics gripe

Permit snags halt work on gas pipeline

A federal agency has ordered a halt to all work on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after a panel of judges suspended two key permits for the project to move natural gas from West Virginia through central Virginia.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sent a letter late Friday to Dominion Energy, the company leading construction of the 600-mile pipeline, saying that work must stop until the permit issues can be resolved.

Last week, three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit had vacated a permit issued by the National Park Service to allow the pipeline to tunnel under the federally owned Blue Ridge Parkway, saying the agency had not explained how the pipeline fit with the its mandate to conserve public lands.

The court also vacated a permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service governing impact on endangered wildlife, saying the agency failed to set proper limits for harm to five species including a type of freshwater clam and certain bats.

The rulings capped a series of setbacks for the two major pipeline projects underway in Virginia. Last month, the same court revoked a permit for the separate Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross 3½ miles of Jefferson National Forest, finding that the impact on the forest had not been fully reviewed.

Storm-hit NYC areas flood, lose power

A flash-flood watch was to remain in effect for most of the New York City area through early today after heavy rain on Saturday flooded roads, caused power failures and collapsed a wall in New Jersey.

The thunderstorms started a few hours before daybreak Saturday and dropped rain at rates of up to 2 inches per hour, said Tim Morrin, an observation program leader with the National Weather Service.

Central Park received almost 3 inches in less than six hours, and Suffolk County on Long Island had 4 inches of rain in the same period.

There was flooding on the Henry Hudson Parkway and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive, said Nancy Silvestri, a spokesman for the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

On Staten Island, 600 customers in the Great Kills and Woodrow neighborhoods lost electricity because of downed power lines. Service was restored by noon, according to Philip O'Brien, a spokesman for utility Consolidated Edison.

In Fairview, N.J., a collapsed wall left a number of homes flooded, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Northeastern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, will remain under a flash-flood warning. River basins are full because of the 2 to 5 inches of rain that has fallen in August.

Screeners say printed guns often spotted

During the controversy surrounding the release of blueprints for 3-D-printed plastic guns, the Transportation Security Administration said airport security screeners have been able to spot the so-called untraceable and undetectable weapons in carry-on bags.

The 3-D-printed gun controversy began in June when Defense Distributed of Austin, Texas, reached a settlement with the federal government to allow it to make the plans for the guns available for download. Then a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints, and a coalition of 20 state attorneys general filed a motion Aug. 2 to continue to block the release of the plans.

But security officials say 3-D-printed guns and firearm components have been in circulation for years and have been found on passengers trying to board commercial flights.

Since August 2016, the Transportation Security Administration has detected two 3-D-printed guns and two printed firearm components, all of which were voluntarily abandoned by the passengers who packed them in their carry-on bags, agency spokesman Michael Bilello said.

Still Twitter-blocked, Trump critics state

NEW YORK -- A free-speech group says President Donald Trump is still blocking dozens of people from his Twitter account despite a court's ruling that doing so violates the First Amendment.

Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute sent a letter Friday to the Justice Department listing 41 people it says are still blocked from the realDonaldTrump account.

The letter says nearly all of the accounts were blocked after sending tweets critical of Trump or his policies.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled in May that people have a right to reply directly to politicians like Trump who use Twitter accounts as public forums for official business.

Buchwald didn't directly order Trump to unblock users, but he quickly restored access for the seven people suing over the practice.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

