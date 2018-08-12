Vikings’ Cousins sharp, Broncos’ Keenum not
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:55 a.m.
DENVER — Kirk Cousins was perfect in his first game for Minnesota on Saturday night, completing all four of his passes, including a 1-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs in the Vikings’ 42-28 exhibition victory over the Denver Broncos.
Case Keenum wasn’t nearly as sharp in his Denver debut.
He completed just 1 of 4 passes for 5 yards spanning two drives that went nowhere, lamenting after getting taken out that “I definitely did” want another possession. “I’ll be honest, I wanted one series with a few more plays and [to] score a touchdown.”
Cousins, the former Washington QB, was the crown jewel of this year’s free- agent class of quarterbacks, signing a fully-guaranteed, three-year $84 million deal in Minneapolis.
Two months after leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal in Denver, and the Broncos traded Trevor Siemian to the Vikings to serve as Cousins’ backup — so long as he beats out another former Denver QB Kyle Sloter.
That left Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly vying for No. 2 duty in Denver. After Cousins’ single series, Siemian led Minnesota on three scoring drives, most notably a screen pass to Roc Thomas that beat the blitz for a 78-yard score.
Siemian was 11 of 17 for 165 yards, two TDs and an interception against his old team.
Lynch, the former first-rounder twice beaten out by Siemian in Denver, was just 6 of 11 for 24 yards and an interception.
Despite 17 yards passing overall in the first half, the Broncos only trailed 24-14 at halftime thanks to Isaiah McKenzie’s 78-yard punt return for a TD and rookie Royce Freeman’s 23-yard TD scamper — Denver’s only first down before halftime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Vikings’ Cousins sharp, Broncos’ Keenum not
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.