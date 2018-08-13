Customers at Arkansas barbecue restaurant possibly exposed to hepatitis A, health department says

Sections
The state Department of Health issued another alert about hepatitis A on Monday — this time after an employee of a Paragrould barbecue restaurant tested positive for the disease.

People who ate at Ironhorse Barbeque & Steakhouse from July 25-Aug. 10 should seek vaccination immediately if they have never been immunized against hepatitis A or are unsure of their vaccination status, the department said in a news release.

The health department has also urged all Greene County residents ages 19-60 to get vaccinated amid an outbreak of the disease in northeast Arkansas that has resulted in 85 infections and one death.

The vaccine will be available in Paragould from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Health Unit at 801 Goldsmith Road and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Paragould Community Center at 3404 Linwood Drive and Thursday and Friday at Eastside Baptist Church at 529 E. Court St.

People will not have to pay out of pocket for the vaccine but should bring their insurance card and driver’s license, if they have one, the department said.

Hepatis A affects the liver and is spread primarily thorugh small amounts of fecal matter.

Since February, six other cases of infected food service workers have prompted similar alerts, including two that were issued last week.

