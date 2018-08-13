Arkansan accused of fatally shooting wife during argument, authorities say

An Arkansas man remained jailed Monday after he was accused of shooting his wife during an argument over the weekend, authorities said.

Records show Michael Price was being held at the Greene County jail on a first-degree murder charge in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.

The Paragould Police Department arrested the 47-year-old resident Friday at his home in the 1000 block of Fairview Road, according to an affidavit.

The document states that officers found Price in his house with a gun at his feet. His wife, Melena Price, was discovered dead in the back bedroom.

A witness told police that Price and his wife were arguing when he pulled a gun and shot at her. When the witness fled, Price ran after him and fired at least one round, authorities said.

Price is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.