Arkansas Democrat-Gazette launches new website design by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today debuts a completely redesigned website that presents our award-winning news, features, columns and multimedia in an appealing new format.

This transformed website has been built based on reader feedback, and we’re committed to more enhancements in the days, weeks and months ahead. Please click here to share your thoughts as we map out our next upgrades.

Improvements you’ll see so far include:

• Faster load times and a cleaner look

• A responsive layout that looks great no matter if you’re on a phone, tablet, laptop or desktop

• A restructured front page that places added emphasis on both our most important journalism and the latest breaking news

• Simplified navigation, accessible from the top-left corner, that makes it easy to access the e-Edition replica newspaper, puzzles and games, Arkansas news or any of our dozens of other popular sections

• A more prominent “Recommended” section that gives personalized links to other content you may find interesting

• Larger photos and videos and beautiful new galleries

• Optimized story pages with bigger text, tools for sharing on Facebook and Twitter and clear pathways to engaging related content

Today’s launch is the culmination of months of preparation, but it’s also just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to invest our resources in making ArkansasOnline.com the top destination for news in and about Arkansas.

We hope you enjoy the new look, and thank you for supporting our important mission.

Comments

  • RBear
    August 13, 2018 at 5:01 a.m.

    First suggestion is to fix the comment links on the bottom of the page. Pages 2+ of the links return the browser to the home page instead of the next pages of comments. Simple fix. Surprise that wasn't tested.
  • Wayne8787
    August 13, 2018 at 5:31 a.m.

    I am looking for the actual newspaper online. Do you still have that option? I like to read it in one place instead of having to hop around to several places. If you do not have it online, I will need to go back to home delivery.
  • BJHS333
    August 13, 2018 at 5:35 a.m.

    hate it , much better the way it was
  • glesnick
    August 13, 2018 at 5:40 a.m.

    RBear - We are aware of that issue and a fix is in the works. Thank you for reporting.

    Wayne8787 - The e-Edition is available in the top left of every page where it says 'Today's Paper'
  • gsmalik_att_net
    August 13, 2018 at 6:02 a.m.

    Not finding the E-edition under “Today’s Newspaper”. Want to read the paper as printed without taking the paper version.
  • RBear
    August 13, 2018 at 6:19 a.m.

    GSMalik it's there. I just tested it. Still goes to Olive Software where the e-Edition is still hosted.
  • mbarton4206070734
    August 13, 2018 at 6:38 a.m.

    not good
  • larbecca03301125
    August 13, 2018 at 6:40 a.m.

    Didn't have any issues with this page or the e-Edition. Nice clean page. Everything working fine.

  • maggie2724
    August 13, 2018 at 7:07 a.m.

    my husband is disgruntled. he hates change
  • NoUserName
    August 13, 2018 at 7:10 a.m.

    As is usually the case, upgrade makes it less functional for me. Then again, I use a desktop and don't care about sharing on Facebook or Twitter so maybe the times have passed me by. And failing to check hyperlink funtionality before rollout was pretty sloppy.
