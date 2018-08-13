Arkansas Democrat-Gazette launches new website design

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today debuts a completely redesigned website that presents our award-winning news, features, columns and multimedia in an appealing new format.

This transformed website has been built based on reader feedback, and we’re committed to more enhancements in the days, weeks and months ahead. Please click here to share your thoughts as we map out our next upgrades.

Improvements you’ll see so far include:

• Faster load times and a cleaner look

• A responsive layout that looks great no matter if you’re on a phone, tablet, laptop or desktop

• A restructured front page that places added emphasis on both our most important journalism and the latest breaking news

• Simplified navigation, accessible from the top-left corner, that makes it easy to access the e-Edition replica newspaper, puzzles and games, Arkansas news or any of our dozens of other popular sections

• A more prominent “Recommended” section that gives personalized links to other content you may find interesting

• Larger photos and videos and beautiful new galleries

• Optimized story pages with bigger text, tools for sharing on Facebook and Twitter and clear pathways to engaging related content

Today’s launch is the culmination of months of preparation, but it’s also just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to invest our resources in making ArkansasOnline.com the top destination for news in and about Arkansas.

We hope you enjoy the new look, and thank you for supporting our important mission.