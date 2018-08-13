North Little Rock man ejected, killed after high-speed chase ends in car crash

A North Little Rock man died early Sunday after he led authorities on a high-speed chase and lost control of his car, which flipped and caused him to be ejected, police said.

Albert M. Sabb, 48, was driving a black 1999 BMW 328i west near the intersection of Broadway and Linden Street around 2:15 a.m. when an officer observed him “traveling at a very high rate of speed,” according to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

A chase ensued near the intersection of Broadway and Locust Streets, where police discovered that the vehicle’s tag belonged to a white 2001 Pontiac, authorities said. An officer said the BMW traveled as fast as 90 mph while on Locust Street.

Sabb then drove onto eastbound Interstate 30 at 15th and Locust streets, according to the report. Once on the interstate, the driver traveled onto eastbound Interstate 40 and reached 100 mph, at which point the officer slowed down and stopped pursuing Sabb, the report stated.

The BMW began to travel down the North Hills Boulevard exit ramp, at which point the officer saw the car crash, according to the report.

Police said Sabb lost control of the car, causing it to hit a concrete wall, flip, and throw the driver from the vehicle.

The 48-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. No one else was reported hurt.

A crash report listed conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.