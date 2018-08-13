NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, NATIONALS 3

CHICAGO -- Pinch-hitter David Bote smashed a grand slam against Ryan Madson with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night.

Bote's long drive to center field came after Washington's Max Scherzer and Chicago's Cole Hamels delivered simply dominant starts.

Madson (2-5) came in with a 3-0 lead to start the ninth and quickly ran into trouble.

He gave up an infield single to Jason Heyward with one out and hit Albert Almora with a pitch. Madson then retired Kyle Schwarber on a foul pop before hitting Contreras to load the bases, but Bote drove a 2-2 pitch well beyond the center-field wall.

Teammates mobbed him as he crossed the plate and fans chanted "Bote! Bote!" It was quite a turn after the Cubs got shut down for most of the night. But they managed to take two of three in the first meeting between these teams since Chicago won the NL Division Series last year.

Bote's drive made a winner of Justin Wilson (4-3), who got the final two outs in the ninth.

The Nationals managed just three hits, but looked as though they were on their way with Scherzer tossing three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 11 and walked one.

Hamels was about as good, giving up just 1 run and 1 hit in 7 innings. He struck out nine and walked one in his third start since Chicago acquired him from Texas.

The only hit he allowed was Daniel Murphy's single in the second to put runners on first and third. Mark Reynolds then drove in Ryan Zimmerman with a sacrifice fly.

The Nationals did not get another hit until Trea Turner tripled against Brandon Kintzler in the ninth. Back-to-back walks to Juan Soto and Bryce Harper -- the second being intentional -- loaded the bases for Zimmerman, who then chased Kintzler with a two-run single.

Wilson then retired Murphy on a fly to left before Reynolds struck out looking.

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 7 Ozzie Albies led off the seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run and Atlanta beat visiting Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, REDS 2 Paul Goldschmidt hit two of the Diamondbacks' five home runs, and Arizona avoided a sweep by pounding host Cincinnati.

METS 4, MARLINS 3 Jose Reyes hit a two-run home run, Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings and visiting New York beat Miami.

PADRES 9, PHILLIES 3 Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and host San Diego beat Philadelphia.

GIANTS 4, PIRATES 3 Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season and San Francisco beat visiting Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 1 Chris Sale struck out 12 over five dominant innings, and Boston completed a sweep of host Baltimore.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 2 CC Sabathia threw six shutout innings of one-hit ball, Giancarlo Stanton homered and New York defeated visiting Texas.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 1 Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on an infield grounder in the sixth inning, and host Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2 Matthew Boyd pitched six strong innings and Detroit beat visiting Minnesota.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 7 Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and Cleveland held off host Chicago.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 3 (10) Ryon Healy hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Mitch Haniger delivered an RBI double in the 10th and visiting Seattle beat Houston.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 7 Jed Lowrie homered and moved over 1,000 hits for his career, and Oakland held on to beat host Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 2 Yadier Molina broke a tie with a two-run single in the seventh, Tyson Ross won his Cardinals debut and visiting St. Louis defeated Kansas City.

Sports on 08/13/2018