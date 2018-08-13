KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals were a .500 team after a loss on July 25, but since then they’ve been the hottest team in the National League.

Yadier Molina broke a tie with a two-run single in the seventh inning, Tyson Ross won his St. Louis debut and the Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to win their fifth straight, matching a season high.

The Cardinals moved eight games above .500, equaling their season high set on June 11, and are a National League-best 12-4 since July 27. Manager Mike Matheny was fired on July 14 in an attempt to jump-start the disappointing team.

Molina’s bases-loaded single in the seventh scored Harrison Bader and Patrick Wisdom, who had two hits, drove in a run and scored two in his major league debut. Wisdom’s RBI single had tied it at 2-2.

“We feel pretty good about ourselves right now,” Molina said. “We are getting hot at the right time.”

The Cardinals concluded a three-city trip with a 7-2 record.

“It was a good game, a good road trip and a good series,” Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt said.

Ross, who last pitched on Aug. 3 for San Diego, was an emergency starter, replacing Luke Weaver, who was scratched after cutting his right index finger on the aluminum foil cover of his clubhouse meal on Saturday night.

Ross (7-9), who made 22 starts with the Padres before the Cardinals claimed him on waivers last week, allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 9, REDS 2 Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona’s five homers, and the Diamondbacks avoided a sweep. Daniel Descalso, Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta also connected for Arizona, and Zack Godley (13-6) pitched 62/3 innings of two-run ball. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs. The Diamondbacks were tied with the Dodgers for the NL West lead coming into the day.

METS 4, MARLINS 3 Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer and Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings, leading the Mets to the victory.

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 7 Ozzie Albies led off the seventh inning with a tiebreaking homer, one of three for Atlanta, and the Braves overcame 19 hits by Milwaukee.

ROCKIES, 4, DODGERS 3 Chris Iannetta brought in the winning run by drawing a five-pitch walk, and Colorado beat the Los Angeles Dodgers after squandering a late lead.

PADRES 9, PHILLIES 3 Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and San Diego beat the Philadelphia.

GIANTS 4, PIRATES 3 Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh.

CUBS 4, NATIONALS 3 Pinch-hitter David Bote smashed a grand slam against Ryan Madson with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs to a victory over Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 1 Chris Sale celebrated his return from the disabled list by striking out 12 over five dominant innings, and Boston moved 50 games over .500 by completing a sweep of lowly Baltimore.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 2 CC Sabathia threw six shutout innings, Giancarlo Stanton homered again and New York won for the sixth time in seven games.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 1 Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on an infield grounder in the sixth inning, helping Toronto avoid a three-game series sweep.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2 Matthew Boyd pitched six strong innings and Detroit beat Minnesota on Jack Morris Day at Comerica Park.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 7 Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and the AL Central-leading Indians held on for the win.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 3 (10) Ryon Healy hit a tying homer with two out in the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger delivered an RBI double in the 10th and Seattle swept a four-game series from AL West-leading Houston. It’s the first time in franchise history that Seattle swept a four-game series from Houston. The third-place Mariners pulled within four games of the Astros.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 7 Jed Lowrie homered and moved over 1,000 hits for his career, and Oakland held on for an victory over the Los Angeles Angels, its ninth win in 11 games.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INTERLEAGUE

