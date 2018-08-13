The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service has enrolled 43 new students who have studied, worked and served in 21 countries.

The students come from 35 colleges and universities, including 10 in Arkansas. Six students will be part of the concurrent Juris Doctor degree program with the W.H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The students, who will spend the next two years on completing a Master of Public Service degree, will work on public service projects with partner organizations in communities across Arkansas, supplementing classroom work in professionalism, social change and conflict resolution. The school held orientation Saturday. Classes start Aug. 20.

“We’re very proud to welcome the new Clinton School class,” said Skip Rutherford, the school’s dean, in a news release. “As the nation’s first to offer a Master of Public Service degree, we continue to attract individuals with a wide range of backgrounds and interests, but with a common purpose to uplift others. Over the next two years, the public service projects these students will complete in Arkansas and throughout the world will have a significant positive impact.”

The new students are:

Denisse Alanis, Little Rock, a graduate of Agnes Scott College with a degree in religion and social justice. She has worked as an English instructor in South Korea and as a Peace Corps volunteer in Togo. She spent time as an AmeriCorps member focusing on job placement of international refugee clients.

Zach Baumgarten, Monticello, a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a degree in politics, Baumgarten was an infantryman with the U.S. Army. He was the director of constituent services and campaign field director for former congressman Mike Ross. He is pursuing a concurrent Juris Doctor at the UALR law school.

Maggie Benton, Jonesboro, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a degree in communication, Benton was the winner of the Miss Arkansas 2017 Scholarship Pageant and served as the UA Associated Student Government vice president. Additionally, she is heavily involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Christian Canizales, Jonesboro, a graduate of Arkansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in world languages and cultures. He served as president of the ASU Multicultural Center Ambassadors and was social media manager for the Hispanic Outreach Latino Appreciation Club at ASU.

Katie Clark, Flint, Mich., a graduate of St. Edward’s University with a degree in political science. Clark has served as a volunteer coordinator with Planned Parenthood and was a Campus Ambassador with the Peace Corps. She previously worked as a Donor Liaison VISTA at Our House, a program that helps homeless people find housing, complete their education and find jobs.

Andrew Counce, Memphis, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a degree in biology. Counce was the UA Associated Student Government president in his senior year. He volunteered at a local Boys and Girls Club in Fayetteville, and he has worked as director of sports and recreation at a summer camp in Bolivar, Tenn.

Caleb Denton, of Booneville. Denton graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in environmental science. He worked as an intern at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces and, as an undergraduate, collaborated with the Central Arkansas Water agency to care for newly reforesting fields.

Molly Emerson, of the borough of Queens in New York City. Emerson graduated from Wright State University with a degree in musical theater. She has worked as a professional actress with Actors Equity Association, performing on national tours, cruise ships and regional theaters. Emerson was a Fellows Leader with Organizing for Action, a group started by former aides to President Barack Obama.

Lara Farrar, Hot Springs, a graduate of Boston University with a degree in journalism, Farrar has master’s degrees in global media from the London School of Economics and Fudan University. She has worked as a reporter in Boston and London and as a foreign correspondent in China.

Bailey Fohr, Nashville, Tenn., who graduated from Florida State University with a degree in international affairs and political science. She has spent time as a marketing and evaluations intern with Awamaki, a Peruvian nonprofit organization.

Allison Gent, Orange, Va. Gent is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a degree in sociology. She spent two years with City Year Little Rock as both a corps member and a team leader working with students and communities in southwest Little Rock. She previously volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

Savanna George, Searcy, a graduate of Harding University with a degree in social work. George has worked as a client advocate for White County Domestic Violence Prevention Inc., and case manager with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. She is a charter member of the Harding University Likewise Taskforce.

Johnisha Graham, of Lake Village, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in family and consumer sciences. She has worked as the program coordinator for the Little Rock School District, Title I Sheltered Tutoring and Enrichment Program for Success. She served two years as a City Year AmeriCorps member.

Megan Grubb, Indianola, Iowa, who graduated from the University of Iowa with degrees in international studies and Spanish. She was an AmeriCorps member with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and was an English as a Second Language instructor for the Ministry of Education in Colombia. Her volunteer experience includes the United Nations Association, Iowa City Chapter.

Katie Hagen, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., a graduate of the University of Tulsa with a degree in psychology. Hagen previously worked as director of refugee services at Mary J. Treglia Community House in Sioux City, Iowa. Her volunteer experience includes the Women’s Empowerment and Children’s Village in Tanzania.

Logan Hunt, Newport. A graduate of Lyon College with a double major in history and religion and philosophy, Hunt served as a liaison between the school and Our Father’s Table, a local soup kitchen. His work at the kitchen involved delivering food and recruiting and organizing volunteers.

Nathan Keltch, Little Rock. A graduate in business administration with a bachelor’s degree from UA Little Rock. He was the director of Recycle Bikes for Kids, a member of the Bicycle Friendly Community Committee, and a board member at Bicycle Advocacy of Central Arkansas. His public service interests include mass incarceration, transportation, climate change, and the future of jobs.

Adam Kleinerman, Buffalo Grove, Ill., who is a graduate from the University of Missouri with a degree in history. Kleinerman has worked with the Global Repair Group and worked in the Dominican Republic as a Peace Corps volunteer.

Corinne Kwapis, Fairview Heights, Ill., a graduate of Marquette University with a degree in women and gender studies. She is pursuing a concurrent law degree at the UALR law school. Her work experience includes time with the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis.

Robert Morris, Jacksonville, an Arkansas State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication. Morris has worked as a marketing intern for the United Way of Northeast Arkansas and the Downtown Jonesboro Association. He was an executive board member for St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn.

Shelby Morrow, Dallas, a graduate of Hendrix College with a degree in anthropology. Morrow recently finished a year of service as a Development VISTA at Our House. She has worked as a Youth Program AmeriCorps member at Our Club.

Reiko Muranaka of Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa, Japan. A graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in economics and finance, Muranaka has worked as an internal business IT consultant in Daikin Industries, Ltd. She has been involved in the Food Donation Volunteer program for Main Street Mission in Russellville.

Justin Murdock, Conway, a graduate of Hendrix College with degrees in chemistry and Spanish. His service experience includes time as an AmeriCorps member at City Year Miami and City Year Little Rock. He was a Fulbright English teaching assistant in Uruguay.

Shandrea Murphy of Little Rock. She is a graduate of UALR with a degree in anthropology has worked in multiple roles within the City of Little Rock Department of Community Programs. Most recently, she worked for Family Engagement VISTA with Our House.

Christopher Ogom, Marsabit, Kenya, a graduate of Catholic University of Eastern Africa with a degree in commerce and finance. He worked as a procurement, logistics, and administration consultant at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries. He volunteered at Kargi Catholic Dispensary as a health educator.

Richmond Osei-Danquah, Nkawkaw, Ghana. Osei-Danquah graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a degree in policy planning. His work experience includes times as an assistant development planning officer with West Akim Municipal Assembly in Asamankese and a child development officer with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Eric Osei, Sunyani, Ghana, a graduate of the University for Development Studies with a bachelor’s degree in Planning and Rural Development and the Institute of Local Government Studies with a master’s degree in local government administration and organization. He has worked for the Ghana Education Service and the Department of Community Development.

Alexis Pinkston, North Little Rock, a graduate of Lyon College in Batesville with a degree in English and Spanish. Pinkston is pursuing a concurrent law degree at UALR’s law school. She previously served at City Year Little Rock through Ameri-Corps.

Damien Powell, Sparta, Mich., Powell graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in cultural and global studies. He spent six years as a United States Air Force Intelligence analyst and is pursuing a concurrent law degree at the UALR law school. His recent work experience includes time with Vets for American Ideals and Human Rights First as a National Security Outreach Intern.

Brady Ruffin, Clinton, Miss., a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in integrated marketing communications. Ruffin worked for the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. He served as coordinator for the McLean Entrepreneurial Leadership Program.

Jordan Sanders, Little Rock, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in communication. Sanders has worked with The Wallace Center at Winrock International on its Community Based Food Systems project.

Christian Scott, Mountain View, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in history. Scott is pursuing a concurrent law degree at UALR. She has worked as a law clerk at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and a licensure analyst for the Arkansas Department of Education.

Samantha Sheffield, Austin, Texas. Sheffield graduated from Texas State University with a degree in public relations. She worked with College Forward as an AmeriCorps volunteer. During her final year at Texas State, she served as communications director for her church in Austin.

Sean Street, Hot Springs, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. He has held internships with Lyondellbasell Industries in Houston and Chicago and Wishfin in Delhi, India.

Cody Styers of North Little Rock. He is a University of Central Arkansas graduate with a degree in family and consumer science, and he has been involved with the North Little Rock Mayor’s Youth Council since high school. He volunteers with Canvas Community Church.

Saviour Tepson Tepe of Accra, Ghana. A graduate of the University of Cape Coast with a degree in geography and regional planning and the University of Ghana with a master’s degree in development studies. He is the president of an NGO, Technology Without Borders, and founded the nonprofit Big Brainx Foundation.

Maya Tims, of Little Rock, who graduated from Dillard University with a degree in English. She has volunteered with City Year as a ninth-grade English tutor and was a literacy teacher with the Peace Corps in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Alex Tingquist, Little Rock, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a degree in social work. His AmeriCorps experience includes VISTA at Our House and a state member at Trinity Center in Austin, Texas. He has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the University of Texas Poverty Simulation.

Rachel Villafane, of St. Louis, Mo., a graduate of Truman State University with a degree in psychology. She taught math in the Little Rock School District through the Teach for America initiative.

Megan Wallace of Malvern. She graduated from the University of the Ozarks with a degree in mathematics. As an AmeriCorps member, she worked at Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp in Pulaski County.

Ben Washington, of Jacksonville. He graduated from UALR with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. His work experience includes time with Our House and AmeriCorps, and he has volunteered with Literacy Action of Arkansas and Harmony Health Clinic.

Jerome Wilson Jr. of Portsmouth, Va.. Wilson graduated from UALR with a degree in political science and is pursuing a concurrent Juris Doctor at UALR’s law school. He became a staff sergeant following nine years of active duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Andrea Zekis of Little Rock. Zekis graduated from the University of Evansville with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, Syracuse University with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism, and the University of Central Arkansas with a master’s degree in geographic information systems. Her service experience focused on LGBTQ rights.