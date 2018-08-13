Sections
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages by The Associated Press
story.lead_photo.caption FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies before a House judiciary committee about the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election in this July 12 file photo.

WASHINGTON — The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation over text messages criticizing President Donald Trump.

Former agent Peter Strzok was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the text messages were first discovered, and the FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok's lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying he was removed because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment." He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

Goelman said that the FBI had overruled the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility, which he said had determined that a 60-day suspension and demotion from supervisory duties was "the appropriate punishment."

The FBI did not have immediate comment.

Strzok vigorously defended himself at a combative House hearing in July, speaking publicly for the first time since the texts were revealed. He insisted that the texts — including ones in which he called Trump a "disaster" and said "We'll stop" a Trump candidacy — did not reflect political bias and had not affected his investigations.

Strzok was also a lead investigator on the probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email sever in 2016.

Republicans were livid at the hearing, which several times devolved into a partisan shouting match. Democrats accused Republicans of trying to divert attention from Mueller's investigation and Trump's ties to Russia by excessively focusing on Strzok.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Strzok on Twitter, saying his critical text messages showed that Mueller's investigation is a hoax.

House Republicans cheered Strzok's firing, with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying on Twitter that it was "long overdue."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • JiminyC56
    August 13, 2018 at 11:05 a.m.

    Why did it take this long? This biased clown should have been fired over a year ago.
  • abb
    August 13, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.

    Ha ha...with cause=no pension.....but the civil service commission and impending litigation will get it reinstated....unless convicted of certain felonies.

  • GeneralMac
    August 13, 2018 at 11:35 a.m.

    He sure acted arrogant while testifying !
  • KCSAP
    August 13, 2018 at 12:16 p.m.

    Felony charges to follow.
  • 3WorldState1
    August 13, 2018 at 12:25 p.m.

    He owned those clowns while testifying. They looked like little children trying to sparse words. News shock. Most of Americans think just like this guy does about the President.
    My guess is, if you looked at most of the Republican's phones, there would be similar texts about the president.

  • JiminyC56
    August 13, 2018 at 12:52 p.m.

    You can't make this stuff up....3WS1 thinks getting fired and losing a pension over your congressional testimony is "owning". I'm afraid you are the one who looks like a child and not a very intelligent one at that!
  • hah406
    August 13, 2018 at 1:05 p.m.

    He didn't get fired over his testimony Jiminy. He was fired for his text messages which created the appearance of partisanship. KCSAP, what charges? Exactly what law did he break? Quite a bit different than the 30+ people that have been charged in the Mueller investigation to date.
  • mrcharles
    August 13, 2018 at 1:12 p.m.

    fire the arrogants!

    fire nunne.
  • davisdds
    August 13, 2018 at 1:24 p.m.

    He's headed for prison time!!
  • haphog
    August 13, 2018 at 1:26 p.m.

    Good riddance to the arrogant ass!
