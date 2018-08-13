Sections
Man found with gunshot wound at Little Rock VA hospital, police say by Brandon Riddle | Today at 10:29 a.m. 2comments

A Little Rock man was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, police said.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the Little Rock hospital, 4300 W. 7th St., in reference to a shooting victim, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Dwayne Thompson, 56, who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, told authorities that he did not know where or how he got shot, the report said.

Blood was also observed on the back of his jeans, and gunpowder residue was found inside a right front pocket that had a hole in it, the report noted.

Police said Thompson did not want to file a report or press charges and appeared to be intoxicated.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

